HOUMA, La (WGNO) — A Houma woman is in jail after she allegedly burned her five-year-old child with a cigarette.

According to reports, Houma Police responded to a report of child abuse at a West Houma School on Tuesday (May 2nd) around 11:30 a.m. At the scene police located a five-year-old child with cigarette burns to the body.

Through investigation, detectives identified Amanda Henderson as the one who burnt the child. Police say that Henderson was upset and burned her child out of frustration.

Henderson has been charged with Felony Cruelty to a Juvenile.

The child was removed from the home and placed with a family member at this time.

