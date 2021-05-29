UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle that crashed into home in Monroe, leaving child injured and airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, is behind bars

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Authorities have arrested 46-year-old Charles Reed in connection to a crash that happened around 6:40 P.M. on May 28, 2021 on Parkview Drive in Monroe; causing a child to be injured and airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

According to arrest reports, when officers arrived on the scene, they observed a black Ford Edge had left the roadway to the left striking two trees, one fence, a house on Parkview Drive, a 11-year-old male inside the residence and a silver Chevrolet Impala that was parked in the driveway of the home that was struck.

The reports state, the child was suffering from head injuries which led to the decision of him being airlifted to Shreveport.

When officers made contact with Reed, he was observed to have slurred speech and swayed as he stood.

Reed admitted to smoking PCP and consuming Ecstasy pills prior to operating the vehicle. He was transported to St. Francis Medical Center with complaints of injuries just after the accident.

After being treated for minor injuries, Reed was released from St. Francis Medical Center and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for 1 count of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated and 1 count of Vehicular Negligent Injuring.