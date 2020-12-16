UPDATE: Teen arrested in Iberia Parish murder investigation

UPDATE: Police have arrested two people in connection with a murder in Iberia Parish.

Liam McDuff (Pellerin Funeral Home)

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Liam McDuff, died from a single gunshot wound.

A 15-year-old juvenile is charged with second degree murder.

Richard Perez, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact, second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An overnight shooting in Iberia Parish has left one person dead, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said the shooting happened on Sugar Mill Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Breaux did not release any additional information on the shooting including the victim’s identity, if any suspects are in custody or what led to the shooting.