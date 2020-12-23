UPDATE: Slidell woman arrested in September shooting case allegedly “lured” victim outside to be attacked

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (11:40 AM) — KTVE/KARD has obtained more information surrounding a September shooting at the Hideaway Place Apartments in Monroe.

According to court documents, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Hideaway Place Apartments in reference to a shooting on September 24, 2020.

Once they arrived to the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the incident showed, according to the court documents, that just prior to the shooting, the female victim received a phone call from a woman claiming to be an employee of the apartment complex who told the victim to go outside to the back of the apartment where the water meter was located.

When the female victim went outside, she was immediately attacked by two armed men. According to court documents, the men placed guns to the victim’s head telling her to be quit and hit her in the face. The victim began screaming and her boyfriend came outside armed with a handgun. At this point, the now-deceased male shot twice at the boyfriend and the boyfriend shot back, striking the suspect. The other male suspect fled on foot after.

Both the victim and her boyfriend were able to identify the male suspect who fled and a warrant has been issued for him.

During an interview with the victim, deputies were able to obtain the phone number that called the victim and lured her outside. Deputies were able to discover that the account the number was registered to was created by Kassidy Garcia just prior to the shooting. They also discovered that Garcia, at the time, lived near the apartment complex and in the general area where the suspect fled after the shooting.

Days after the shooting, Garcia allegedly told her landlord that “something happened and she had to move back home.”

Garcia was eventually arrested in St. Tammany Parish before being brought back to Ouachita Parish.

MONROE, La. — A Slidell woman has been arrested in connection to a September shooting in Monroe.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on September 24, 2020, in the 500 block of Hideaway Road. At this time, the victim is not being identified.

22-year-old Kassidy Garcia, of Slidell, has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. She is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.

OPSO says that a warrant for a second suspect has been issued, but that suspect is not being identified at this time.

We will update this article once more information surrounding the investigation into Garcia has been obtained.

(Note: This article has been updated to reflect that OPSO is investigating a shooting, not a murder.)