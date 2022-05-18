UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of 1:43 PM, deputies with Richland and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s department have located William Wilson and taken him into custody. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that their work release inmate, 32-year-old William Wilson, walked off his job assignment around 6 PM. Wilson was last seen at Roger’s Manufacturing in West Monroe, La.

William Wilson

According to deputies, Wilson is from Ponchatoula, La. with no known ties to Northeast Louisiana. He is charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder.

If you know the whereabouts of Wilson, contact local authorities or the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071.