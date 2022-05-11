UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department shared it is still searching for Candace Gill.

According to officers, they now want Gill on the following charges:

Two counts of Manslaughter.

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway.

Four counts of Negligent Injury.

Theft.

Several Traffic Violations.

Officers reported that Gill’s charges are related to a theft investigation at Walmart on Louisville Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m., on Monday, May 9, which involved two suspects, Gill and Edward Williams.

Police described Gill’s vehicle as a silver Camaro, which was seen heading South on Highway 165 from Armand Street. According to the Monroe Police Department, an officer located Gill’s vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. After she noticed the police, Gill immediately fled from the officer driving at a high rate of speed for approximately one mile.

Officers reported that Gill drove on the shoulder of the road, ran the red light at Highway 165 South and Renwick Street and ultimately crashed at the intersection of Highway 165 South and Renwick Street.

As police pulled up and tended to the injured, including Gill’s baby, Gill ran away from the area in a Northern direction, according to officers. Gill has active warrants for Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and traffic charges. According to officers, Williams who was a passenger in Gill’s vehicle died at the scene because of the wounds he suffered in the crash. Gill’s five-week-old child and daughter also suffered severe injuries.

According to officers, they immediately took the child to a hospital where she later died.

The Monroe Police Department believed that the child was not properly restrained in the car before the crash. At least two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, who were passengers in a separate vehicle that Gill struck at the intersection.

If you have information about this case and where Gill is contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook and click on the Contact Us/Submit a Tip tabs, or call them at (318) 388-CASH (2274), visit their website or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

According to authorities, if your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000. Your information remains confidential, you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Candace Gill.

If you know where Gill is contact the Monroe police department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).

