NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Tyler Wehrlin is close to being discharged from the hospital following a hit and run that left him in critical condition 2 weeks ago.

According to Tyler’s mother, Rachel McMahan, the 23-year-old will need physical therapy and help with speech, as he continues to work on his memory following brain trauma and multiple injuries sustained from the incident.

McMahan says her son has made major improvements over the last few days, and is even walking and talking — but has little memory of what happened to him.

Wehrlin was hit by vehicle while attempting to cross Metairie Road after grabbing a bite at Rock-n-Sake Sushi Bar on March 24th. An image was released of a white Sedan believed to be driven by the person responsible.

JPSO says officials are still searching for a suspect and that no vehicle information is available to share at this time.

More than $35,000 has been raised to help cover Wehrlin’s medical expenses. To make a donation click here.