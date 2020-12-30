Update: Lacombe robbers arrested for deaths of their co-perpetrators in home invasion

LACOMBE, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Renard Causey Sr. and 22-year-old Jason Leblanc, both of Lacombe.

On Tuesday, December 8, STPSO deputies were called to a residence in the 28000 block of Palmer Drive in reference to a shooting. The homeowner told deputies he shot at four men after the men entered his home armed with guns.

Medical personnel pronounced two of the men dead on the scene. The remaining two, Causey and Leblanc, were transported local hospitals, where they were treated for gunshot wounds.

Both men were released from area hospitals and have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for two counts each of First Degree Murder, one count each of Armed Robbery and one count each of Home Invasion.

These charges are related to their acts, which resulted in the death of the other two co-perpetrators.

In all, the shooting left two people dead and three people injured.

A four-year-old child who lives in the home was also struck. The child was transported to a local area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“While it is always tragic anytime there is a loss of life,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies all parties that were involved in this isolated incident have been accounted for.”

The bodies of the deceased have been turned over to the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.