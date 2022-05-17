UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, authorities arrested Henderson on a warrant for Second Degree Murder. Police established Henderson as the suspect in the April 8, 2022, homicide of Torance Davis that happened in the 700 block of Dunn Drive.

According to Sergeant Fendall, Henderson has prior charges for narcotics and weapons. Officers booked Henderson at the Concordia Parish Detention Center. He will be extradited to Ouachita Parish where he will be formally booked for the homicide.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, May 16, 2022, deputies received information from Monroe Police Department detectives about a person wanted for involvement in a shooting in Monroe that left one person dead.

Detectives with the Monroe Police Department told Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that 22-year-old Damion D. Henderson of Ferriday was possibly at a location in the town.

Damion D. Henderson

Because of the shooting incident, Henderson had an active warrant for his arrest. According to authorities, around 2:30 p.m., on Monday, May 16, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Ferriday Police Department executed a search warrant at the location and arrested Henderson.

Authorities arrest Damion D. Henderson. (Courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

