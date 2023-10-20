PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities have captured Franklin County escaped inmate 37-year-old Robert Rutherford.

Rutherford was arrested Thursday evening.

“Everyone can rest easy in Franklin County now. The ones who harbored him are going to jail too” said Sheriff A.J Smith in a live social media post.

Rutherford is currently in custody.

News 13 will provide more information about this case.

