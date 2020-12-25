Update: Arrest made in Metairie fatal hit-and-run

The suspect wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Metairie is now behind bars.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says Bridget Benton was arrested in Hancock County, Mississippi. Bentwon will be extradited to Jefferson Parish where she will be booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run driving and obstruction of justice.

Investigators say Benton hit a bicyclist around 3:30 Monday morning in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Within minutes of the crash, a passerby noticed the cyclist and called 911.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Crimestoppers tip helped them identify the suspect’s vehicle and identify Benton.