UPDATE, 2/17/23, 11:27 A.M.: Earlier this month, detectives issued an arrest warrant for William D. Dennis, 24 of Lake Charles. William D. Dennis and Justin J. Ned are still being sought by police.

UPDATE, 2/7/23, 11:30 A.M.: A 3rd arrest warrant was issued for Kevin E. Williams, 23 of Eunice, for 2nd degree murder. Williams’ bond is set at $650,000.

Kevin E. Williams Jr.

On Monday, Feb. 6, at approximately 11:30 a.m., CPSO detectives arrested both Lachney and Williams at a residence on Kirkman Street in Lake Charles. They were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Detectives are still looking for Ned. Anyone who is found to be assisting or harboring Ned will be charged accordingly.

UPDATE, 2/3/23, 11:51 A.M.: Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for two suspects.

Police are looking for Justin J. Ned, 22 of DeQuincy and Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22 of Lake Charles. Ned is charged with principal to 2nd degree murder with a bond set at $650,000. Lachney is charged with accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder with a bond at $65,000.

ORIGINAL, 2/1/23, 11:15 A.M.: WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Rd. in Westlake around midnight Wednesday morning in reference to suspicious circumstances.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the residence. The man was identified as 25-year-old Damarcus A. Ardoin. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this case to please call CPSO at 337-491-3605. You can also submit an anonymous tip by using the CloseWatch Calcasieu app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.