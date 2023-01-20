UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Once Turnbow makes a bond on his charges in Ouachita Parish, he will be extradited to Union Parish and booked for Hit and Run.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Turnbow is wanted by authorities for an outstanding warrant for a hit-and-run. If you have any information on the location of the suspect, you are urged to call (318) 368-3124.