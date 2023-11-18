All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In October 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a location in Marion, La. where two subjects were reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance. According to authorities, the investigation revealed that another involved individual had already departed the scene.

Officials located 42-year-old William Jarod French of Sterlington, La. a short distance away from the location of the overdose during a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the k-9 alerted other deputies about narcotics being in the area, and a search was conducted on the vehicle. Authorities found Alprazolam during the vehicle search.

At the location of the overdose, a residence in Marion, two individuals were receiving medical treatment and deputies encountered another person, 37-year-old Cecil Heath Fuller of Monroe, La. According to authorities, they searched the residence and located a large amount of narcotics, including over 200 prescription pills, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and methamphetamines.

Officials confirmed that many of the prescription pills had been quartered for sale. Authorities also confirmed that Fuller and French allegedly provided the narcotics that caused the victim to overdose.

French and Fuller were arrested. Fuller was charged with 6 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and French was charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.