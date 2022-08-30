NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A homicide investigation is underway in New Orleans after police say an unidentified victim was shot multiple times on Tuesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department says that around 8:30, detectives were called to the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues. The location of the shooting is situated between the Central City and Freret areas.

It was there that NOPD reports the person was found with gunshot wounds to their body, however, it’s unclear how many times the victim was shot. The victim was then pronounced dead.

Details surrounding a suspect or motive were unavailable in the early reports of the homicide. NOPD continues to investigate the shooting.

