Unclassified death now deemed homicide by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide after finding the victim unresponsive in the 4000 block of Rocheblave Street.

The incident happened on April 14. Officers responded to reports of a man lying in a field, unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim had no visible signs of trauma and was initially ruled as an unclassified death. But, after an autopsy was conducted the next day, officers upgraded the incident to a homicide.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call homicide detective Christopher Puccio at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.