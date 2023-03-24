LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Bourg man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

The assault happened while the minor was in the home of 41-year-old Reuben Billiot back in April 2019. The victim reportedly told a relative that Billiot abused her which led to his arrest.

During the trial, Billiot claimed that the victim had accused him because she has recently gotten in trouble and used it as an excuse to avoid punishment.

His claim was proven false by a forensic interview.

“During the forensic interview, the victim described what she thought, felt, and heard – details that no child would ever know how to describe unless learned through a horrible experience. Her story remained consistent despite having to face her abuser and complete strangers in open court. She is brave, and the truth was heard,” commented said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier.

Billiot was found guilty by a unanimous jury on one count of an aggravated crime against nature.

His sentencing date is set for May 10th.

