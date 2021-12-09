U.S. Marshals arrest suspected Grambling Homecoming shooter in Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Tex. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Zyheim Butcher in Tarrant County, Texas on Monday December 6 on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.

The arrest stems from the Grambling State University homecoming shooting that happened this year that resulted in the death of a non Grambling student and injuring others.

Butcher was extradited back to Louisiana and he has been booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

Authorities are still on the hunt for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll aka “Rabbit” wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder and possessing a firearm on school property stemming from his role in the shooting that took place on October 13, 2021. That shooting claimed the life of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injured a 16-year-old who were both from Rayville, Louisiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jatavious Carroll should call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Even the smallest tips can help in these cases.