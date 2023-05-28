NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a 10-week-long operation held by the U.S. Marshalls (USUM) 14 missing and endangered children are back home.

The missing child unit operation founded by the USUM called “We will find You” worked with regional fugitive tasks forces and local law enforcement to identify at-risk runways and track them down.

The operation covered the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama which led to the discovery of children from Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes.

According to reports, eight additional warrant-related arrests were made during the operation including three on-sight arrests and the seizing of a handgun that led to arrests of two alleged violent adult offenders in New Orleans.

“Protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in our community will always be a primary focus for us,” says U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Enix Smith III.

