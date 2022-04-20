Reddick v. Louisiana up next in May. This could decide the fate of 1,500 inmates.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Today marks two years since the U.S. Supreme Court decided it was unfair for someone to be convicted if the full jury did not agree. Now, thousands could possibly get a new trial and one of the first is quickly approaching.

In the two years since the Supreme Court ruling, around 100 people with recent trials had their convictions vacated, according to The Promise of Justice Initiative.

All eyes will be on this next one. It’s known as Reddick v. Louisiana. It will decide the fate of 1,500 people who remain behind bars with Jim Crow jury convictions.

May 10, 2022, is when the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in Reddick v. Louisiana.

To give you some background on this, Reginald Reddick was sentenced to life in prison, even though two jurors had doubts that he was guilty. In the case, there was no physical evidence linking Reddick to the crime, and only one direct evidence testimony was presented, and it came from a man who also match the description of the potential suspect. According to records, that witness’ testimony was also different from every other witness, leaving two jurors to question if Reddick did it.

So, following the decision two years ago in the Ramos v. Louisiana case, to outlaw non-unanimous jury verdicts, serious concerns have come up about the accuracy and fairness of non-unanimous jury convictions for thousands. Reddick will decide if these concerns require the courts to give the men and women still in prison with these convictions a new trial.

As we get closer to the date of the case, we will have updates.