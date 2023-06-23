NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women were wounded in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area on Friday, June 23.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said reports of the shooting came in around 12:23 a.m. at the intersection of North Galvez and Conti streets.

They said two women arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them, 24, had a wound to her right shoulder. The other one, around 21, had an abrasion to her left arm.

Further details haven’t been released at this time.

