NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Mid-City Wednesday sent two victims to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Perdido Street. When officers arrived, two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

