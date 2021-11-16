Two women wanted in Covington drive-by shooting investigation

Covington PD reports 21-year-old Alriyana Simmions and 23-year-old Lauren Green are wanted for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that left one person in the hospital.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Two women are wanted in Covington after police say they shot someone on Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., CPD responded to a shooting report in the 300 block of W. Edwards Street. When they arrived, officers offered a victim first-aid at the scene until EMS transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

The details of the victim were not listed, however, police say they are in stable condition.

Simmions, the suspected shooter, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property charges. Green is wanted for principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone who knows where the two women are is urged to contact CPD at 985-892-8500. Tips can also be submitted directly to detectives through the “Covington PD” app available in the Apple and Google Play stores.