Two women wanted in Covington drive-by shooting investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covington PD reports 21-year-old Alriyana Simmions and 23-year-old Lauren Green are wanted for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that left one person in the hospital.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Two women are wanted in Covington after police say they shot someone on Monday night.

Covington PD reports 21-year-old Alriyana Simmions and 23-year-old Lauren Green are wanted for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that left one person in the hospital.

Around 10 p.m., CPD responded to a shooting report in the 300 block of W. Edwards Street. When they arrived, officers offered a victim first-aid at the scene until EMS transported them to a local hospital for treatment.

The details of the victim were not listed, however, police say they are in stable condition.

Simmions, the suspected shooter, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property charges. Green is wanted for principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone who knows where the two women are is urged to contact CPD at 985-892-8500. Tips can also be submitted directly to detectives through the “Covington PD” app available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News