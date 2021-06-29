Two women wanted for taking child across state lines without permission

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for 21-year-old Corielle Redmon and 33-year-old Rodneisha Marshall, both of whom are wanted for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

On June 24, the complainant and the wanted subjects were involved in an argument. As a result the complainant decided not to attend a planned vacation with Redmond and Marshall. The complainant also informed the two that her juvenile child would not be allowed to attend the trip as well, however the child traveled with the subjects out of state.

At this time, the juvenile is home and in good condition.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the subjects is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.