Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women were stabbed in separate instances overnight in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the first incident happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of South Claiborne Avenue in the Central City area.

Investigators determined that an argument led to 39-year-old Danielle Jones allegedly stabbing another woman. She was arrested at the scene.

According to the NOPD, the second incident happened around 5:07 a.m. in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue in the East on Wednesday.

Officers said two women were inside a vehicle arguing when one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and the suspect left the scene.

Further details weren’t released.

