Two women, one men shot in Desire, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a triple shooting in the Desire neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30, officers responded to the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive. The initial report, received at 6:18 p.m., indicated two women and one man had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, all three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. NOPD reported all three people were being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

The details of the incident continue to be investigated by police. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or CrimeStoppers.