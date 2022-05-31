NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in New Orleans after police say two women were shot in the Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., NOPD was called to the 1200 block of Flood Street.

First reports indicate the two women sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies, however, the victims’ ages and the severity of their injuries was unclear.

The two women were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Other details, including a suspect and motive, were unavailable in the early stages of the investigation. The case has been classified as an Aggravated Battery by Shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District officers at (504) 658-6050.