NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find two women, in connection to a theft on Bourbon St. Sunday (Feb. 19th).

Detectives say a woman’s purse was stolen in the 100 block of Bourbon St. by two women.

Through investigation, the two suspects, pictured above, were identified as persons of interest in this incident.

The two women are not wanted suspects in this incident, but detectives believe they could have critical information in the case.

The women were last seen in a silver Cadillac, pictured below.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these subjects or information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.