Two women accused of passing fake money in Many

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down two women accused of passing fake cash in the Town of Many.

According to the Many Police Department, investigators said around 9 p.m. Thursday the women allegedly used counterfeit money at a local store. They were seen on surveillance video inside the business.

Anyone who can identify these women is urged to contact the MPD at (318) 256-5617.

