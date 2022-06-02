CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries in St. Bernard Parish, but deputies say the search isn’t over for two more believed burglary suspects.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old male suspect from Chalmette was booked on Wednesday on charges that include simple burglary and resisting an officer. The teen also was wanted for two outstanding warrants out of St. Bernard for illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and illegal discharge of a firearm in an unrelated incident.

SBSO reports a second male from Chalmette was also arrested and booked on Wednesday for simple burglary, along with an outstanding St. Bernard warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The arrests happened around 4 a.m. when deputies were called to the 3500 block of Karen Drive in Chalmette. Reports showed two male subjects were pulling on car door handles.

When deputies arrived, they saw a suspect rummaging through the inside of a pickup truck in front of a nearby home. Later identified as one of the teenagers, detectives say the suspect fled on foot but was captured a few blocks away.

The second suspect, later identified as the second officer, was later arrested without incident.

Sheriff James Pohlmann reports detectives continue to search for two other suspects believed to be connected to an unrelated string of burglaries in Arabi last week.

Surveillance photos show two suspects in Arabi between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m. on May 27.

Anyone who knows who or where the pictured suspects are is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.

SBSO says callers are asked to leave a detailed message and can either choose to provide their contact information or remain anonymous.