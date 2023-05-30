Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for aggravated assault and shoplifting after an incident in the Gentilly Woods area.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the incident happened at a business in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road on Monday, May 29.

They said two people, who were caught on surveillance footage, are wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm and shoplifting.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NOPD at (504)-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts