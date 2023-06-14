Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating two people accused of theft in the Tremé neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, on June 8, a pickup truck carrying the two suspects arrived in the 1600 block of St. Ann Street. The two reportedly got out, stole two motorized Scoot Coupe mini cars, and left.

Officers say one car was purple and the other was red. The pickup truck was described as a dark blue or black vehicle with an open black metal trailer attached.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident and photos of the wanted subject.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504)-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

