Two teens wounded in midnight shooting in Chalmette, SBSO press conference set for Monday

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday in Chalmette, La.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., SBSO deputies responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Juno Drive and Patricia Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they observed a male victim lying on the sidewalk near the corner of Juno and Patricia with a gunshot wound to his right side. Deputies also found another male victim on Patricia Street who had been shot in the left foot.

The two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, told deputies they were walking on Patricia Street toward Juno Drive when the occupants of a dark in color SUV traveling eastbound on Patricia began shooting at them.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Patricia Street toward Paris Road.

Both victims were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The 15-year-old who was shot in his side is reported to be in stable condition. No information was available on the 16-year-old who was shot in the foot.

Sheriff James Pohlmann will hold a press conference Monday, May 3 at 2 p.m. in the third floor conference room at the Sheriff’s Office annex, 2 Courthouse Square in Chalmette, located behind the St. Bernard Parish Courthouse on St. Bernard Highway.

Pohlmann will be discussing Saturday’s incident at the Louisiana Crawfish Festival and the shooting reported above.