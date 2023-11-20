NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The victims of a double homicide that happened in the New Orleans East area last week have been identified as two teenagers.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Michoud Boulevard around 4:13 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Two victims were found at the scene unresponsive inside a vehicle. They were both pronounced dead.

On Monday, Nov. 20, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 16-year-old Reginald Williams and 17-year-old Sheldon Jefferson.

Anyone with information on the incident can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

