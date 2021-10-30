Two teenagers found with handguns at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRSO) has charged two teenagers who were found with handguns at Istrouma High School.

According to EBRSO, a School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun that the school administration found in a 14-year-old student’s bag at the high school at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The student gave no more information, but the gun had been reported stolen. EBRSO reports no threats were made.

The student was charged with illegally carrying a firearm on school property, firearm-free zone, and possession of a stolen firearm.

In another incident later in the day, EBRSO booked a 17-year-old student into juvenile detention for illegally carrying a firearm on school property and firearm-free zone after receiving an anonymous tip that another student was carrying a handgun. EBRSO said that the student was trying to leave campus when the school resource officer made contact with him. The weapon was found in his backpack.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or similar incidents is encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225)-389-5000, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225)-344-7867. Students can also text “CS225” with their message to CRIMES (274637).