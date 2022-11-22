Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation of a carjacking from earlier this month.

In the early morning of Monday, Nov. 7, detectives say the two suspects pictured above were riding in a silver sedan in the 7200 block of Regent Street. The female driver dropped off the male passenger, who reportedly later stole a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder (pictured above).

If anyone may know the identity of this suspects or vehicle is urged to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867

