Two suspects wanted for defacing Bourbon Street buildings

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs the public’s help in identifying and locating two people for criminal damage to property.

Around 1:00 a.m. on April 25, the pictured suspects were seen on surveillance cameras tagging several businesses on Bourbon Street with spray paint. The most frequent tags used were “BJF” and “Fos.” The female suspect spray painted “Julia” on one building.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identities of the two pictured, please call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

