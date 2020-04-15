Two suspects arrested for drug possession

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested 20 year old Jose Corzo and 24 year old Adarryl Bell for drug possession with intent to distribute.

Around 1:00 a.m. on April 12, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery to a home in the 800 block of Gravier Street. It was determined that one of the suspects, Jose Corzo, made the call.

When officers entered the residence, they smelled a strong aroma of marijuana and quickly observed approximately two pounds of marijuana nearby along with a .38 caliber revolver on the counter.

Both Corzo and his roommate, Bell, denied ownership of the drugs and gun.

After a search warrant was executed, officers also found $646 in cash, 1,236 ecstasy pills, ten Adderall pills, 41 .225 live rounds, a portable scale, and multiple baggies.