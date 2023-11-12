BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Enforcement agents with Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Sulphur men for deer hunting violations in Beauregard Parish.

According to LDWF, Brett Meyers, 36, was cited for taking over the daily limit of deer and Ryan Manuel, 36, was cited for possession of an illegally taken deer, failing to tag deer and failing to comply with deer harvest card requirements.

Agents began an investigation after getting a complaint about over the daily limit of deer being taken on Nov. 5. Agents interviewed Meyers and he admitted to taking three antlerless deer in one day and giving one of the antlerless deer to Manuel. Agents also learned that Manuel harvested a four-point buck on Nov. 4 and failed to tag the deer or log it on his harvest report card.

Agents seized the three antlerless deer and the four-point buck and donated them to a local charity. Meyers will also face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of two deer. Manuel will face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of one deer.

Taking over the daily limit of deer brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to tag deer and failing to comply with harvest card requirements brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

