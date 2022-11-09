Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people who reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint in a Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday (Nov. 9) morning.

According to the NOPD, two subjects in a white sedan approached the victim at the corner of Carnot & Venus streets with a gun in hand demanding their property. The victim complied, giving up keys and money.

The two drove off in the victim’s Toyota Rav4 with ladders on top and fled. Cameras in the area captured the encounter.

If you know the whereabouts of the pictured individuals or vehicles, please call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

