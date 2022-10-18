METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Two subjects were arrested Tuesday (Oct.18) after Jefferson Parish Deputies say they stole a vehicle from Orleans Parish.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. near North Causeway and Metairie Road. The two led deputies on a short chase before they crashed the car.

The subjects attempted to run away but were caught and arrested soon after. During a search of the vehicle, multiple guns were found, according to JPSO.

No further details are available at this time and the identities of the subjects have not been released.

