Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two men were arrested following a police chase and drug bust in St. Bernard Parish on Monday, July 17.

Officials with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators learned that the driver of a black Lincoln MKZ was involved in the sale of drugs and guns.

Deputies said they tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop near St. Bernard Highway and Rowley Boulevard, but the driver, later identified as Antoine Jackson, didn’t stop.

During the chase, officials said Jackson crashed into two cars and then into a brick planter in the parking lot of a business in the 7200 block of St. Claude Avenue in Arabi.

Once the car stopped, Jackson allegedly got out and ran before being arrested shortly after.

SBSO officials said the car was reported stolen from Avis Car Rental. The Lincoln had a switched plate that belonged to a Dodge Challenger that was also reported missing from Avis Car Rental.

The stolen Challenger was reportedly found parked in an empty lot across the street from Jackson’s home.

Deputies conducted a search warrant on Jackson’s home, which they said led to the recovery of two handguns, three handgun magazines, 500 grams of marijuana and clear plastic bags.

Jackson, 19, of Chalmette, was charged with switched license plate, illegal tint, reckless operation, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated criminal damage, two counts of negligent injuring, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage, aggravated obstruction of a highway, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kentrell Jackson, 21, of Chalmette, was also arrested. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a gun while in possession of a dangerous controlled substance, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance while in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison.

