Two St. Tammany Parish men arrested for internet crimes against children

BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit arrests two for internet crimes against children.

Both arrests were a result of joint investigations with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Slidell Police Department.

Seventy-year-old Michael Feilden, of Mandeville, was arrested and charged with 500 counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen.

A Slidell resident, 27-year-old Connor Sterbenz was arrested and charged with six counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen.

Feilden and Sterbenz were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

“My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to protect the children of Louisiana,” said Attorney General Landry. “We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice.”