FILE PHOTO: A New Orleans Police Department patrol unit is seen behind a strip of crime tape.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded in the New Orleans East area Friday (Oct. 21) night.

According to the NOPD, just before 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive on a report of shots fired in the area. As of now, the conditions of the two gunshot victims are unknown.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive,

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

