NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two rideshare drivers were carjacked within one hour of each other in New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first incident happened at 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of D’Abadie Street.

A rideshare driver had picked up the suspect and drove them to a location. At gunpoint, the suspect made the victim get out of their car. The suspect then drove off with the victim’s black 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The NOPD reported the second incident happened at 11:43 p.m. in the 1400 block of Caton Street.

In this instance, the rideshare driver had picked up two suspects. The victim was told to get out of their car and to leave their wallet and phone at gunpoint. The suspects left in the victim’s black 2012 Buick Rendezvous.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

