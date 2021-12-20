Two people shot outside Touro Hospital, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation began in Uptown New Orleans after police responded to reports of shots fired.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, NOPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Prytania Street, near LCMC Health’s Touro Hospital on Delachaise Street.

When they arrived at the scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital, however, their conditions were unknown.

Witnesses tell WGNO they heard 20 to 30 gunshots and say they saw at least two men shooting at each other. One woman says her Jeep was struck 8 times.

Neither a suspect nor a motive have been determined in the shooting, however police continue to actively investigate the incident.

Upon the announcement of the shooting, LaDana S. Williams with Touro Hospital issued a statement on the incident Monday afternoon, saying:

Today, there was an incident on Delachaise Street near Touro. We are working closely with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) on their investigation of the incident. No major injuries were reported on the scene and all facilities at Touro were, and continue to be, safe and secure. Further information can be gained from the NOPD as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact NOPD.