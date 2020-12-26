Two people shot in the head during separate instances Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at Bullard and Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East.

Police say a man was shot in the head just after 10:00 Friday night. The victim was transported to University Medical Center.

This is the second person shot in the head Friday.

The first incident happened after 6:30 on St. Bernard Avenue. Police say a man was also transported to UMC.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

