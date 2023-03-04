SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — Two males are dead following a shooting in a Slidell neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at the 3100 block of Terrace Avenue. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:00 a.m. and located two men.

One victim died on the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A suspect has been identified, but is not in-custody. There are no updates at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family. When a tragedy like this happens in our community, it affects everyone. I am confident there will be swift justice in this case,” stated Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.