NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway Saturday (Mar. 4th)

Police say it happened in the 6000 block around 7:20 p.m. Officers located a man and a woman on the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. There are no updates on their condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

