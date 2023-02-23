LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Two people from Sulphur were arrested in Lake Charles for cruelty to a juvenile and drug charges.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called on Feb. 13 after receiving a complaint about possible abuse of a 5-year-old. During the investigation, the child was examined at a local hospital. A large amount of severe bruising on the victim’s buttocks as well as bruising to her face and eyelids were found.

It was revealed that John B. Baham, 30 of Sulphur was responsible for the physical abuse. Methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia were also found in the home. Baham was previously convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2011 and indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2014, both in Calcasieu Parish. Baham was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following:

Cruelty to juveniles

Possession of CDS II

2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

As the investigation continued, detectives learned Kellie M. Turner, 30 of Sulphur witnessed the abuse on multiple occasions and failed to report it to law enforcement. Turner was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Wednesday and charged with the following:

Cruelty to juveniles

Possession of CDS II

Illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under 17.

Baham’s bond was set at $552,500 and Turner’s bond set at $157,000

The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children & Family Services.